North County man who was reported missing found dead in Bonsall

BONSALL, Calif. – A 77-year-old North County man who was reported missing late last week was found dead on a property in Bonsall, sheriff’s officials said.

The body of Gary Sokol was located Monday, the department said in a tweet. Sokol, who had been diagnosed with Alzheimer’s disease and dementia, was reported missing at about 6:30 p.m. Friday and last was seen by a neighbor Thursday night.

“We thank the assistance of our community members as well as Search and Rescue, San Diego Mountain Rescue, and Senior Volunteers for helping in this search,” the department said.

Deputies said Sokol was on hospice and suffered “severe hallucinations” when not taking his medication, and it was believed he had not taken his medication for several days, the department said Friday.

He was presumed to have walked away from his home near Wrightwood Road and Lilac Road, leaving behind a hat and jacket in the driveway and his medications and phone at home.

The department did not share any additional details about the circumstances of Sokol’s death.

