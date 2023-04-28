VISTA, Calif. — A North County man was arrested Wednesday on grand theft and other felony charges, authorities said.

The San Diego County Sheriff’s Department was conducting a follow-up investigation regarding a bicycle theft that happened on April 25 near the 1000 block of South Santa Fe Avenue in Vista and officials say Victor White, a 30-year-old Oceanside resident, was deemed a prime suspect.

Detectives saw White driving from his home on Wednesday and conducted a traffic stop. At that time, the sheriff’s department says White admitted to the bicycle theft.

While searching the man’s vehicle, detectives found the stolen bicycle and a homemade gun that was not serialized, which the department explained is commonly known as a “ghost gun.”

According to the sheriff’s department, detectives also searched White’s home per the terms of his probation and located ammunition in his room.

White was arrested on various felony charges and booked into the Vista Detention Facility.