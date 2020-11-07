North County lifeguards gear up for weekend storms

OCEANSIDE, Calif. – California is poised for chilly, showery and snowy weather this weekend as back-to-back cold fronts hit the state after months of scorching weather that fueled immense wildfires.

In Oceanside, the first storm of the fall has started to blow ashore with winds gusting and storm surge energy whipping. Surf is expected to peak with 7-foot sets.

Officials also are asking boaters to stay in harbor for the next few days.

“Right now, we are going on Alert Status 1, so we are just notifying our team members,” Oceanside Lifeguard Lt. Emile Lagendijk said. “We’ve been training all year and we will be ready at all times.”

The National Weather Service says a low-pressure front from the north could bring scattered showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms in many places Saturday with 3 to 12 inches of snow in the Sierras. Another front moving in later could again bring showers on Sunday, chiefly along the central coast.

Southern California could see highs around 60, some 15 to 25 degrees lower than just a week ago. Mountains could see up to a half-inch of rain.

Oceanside swift water rescue teams are keeping an eye out for coastal flooding, ready to lend a hand to the county if heavy rains bring trouble over the weekend.

But locals at the Oceanside Pier say they’re also learning to manage with a temperature dip.

“We have a plan to go get a Walmart space heater to keep us warm,” one person said.