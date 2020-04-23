North County hospital adds 200 beds for coronavirus patients

ESCONDIDO, Calif. – As the country inches closer to re-opening from the coronavirus, the county of San Diego wants to remain prepared. Palomar Medical Center in Escondido added 202 hospital beds in the event there is a surge in coronavirus patients, officials at the County Health and Human Services announced Thursday.

“These beds play a strategical role for the entire region, serving as a buffer,” said Dr. Nick Macchione, County Director of the Health and Human Services Agency.

Medical experts gave a hospital tour Thursday, clarifying that it hasn’t been decided whether the 202 beds will house people with mild coronavirus symptoms or people suffering from other various illnesses.

The two floors atop the hospital had previously remained empty for the past two years. In order to prepare them for use, engineers installed a miles worth of duct to create a filtered air system for each floor.

Additionally, a dorm at UC San Diego has been converted into space with 350 beds. They say so far, the overflow beds aren’t needed because only 45 to 55 percent of county hospital beds are being used at them moment.

“When the capacity hits 80 percent, they will start leaning into beds like this,” said Dr. Yphantides, the San Diego County Chief Medical Officer.

What makes Palomar Health’s location different than UC San Diego’s dorm is the proximity to serious medical attention if needed.

“There are times when patients can be doing just fine but deteriorate rapidly, and the ability to be one floor away from higher care that might be needed is an absolutely brilliant integration of this facility,” Dr. Yphantides pointed out.