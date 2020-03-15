North County Fire employee has coronavirus, officials say

SAN DIEGO — A North County Fire employee has tested positive for coronavirus, fire officials said Saturday night.

The employee is a firefighter and paramedic with the North County Fire Protection District, officials said.

Though the individual did not present any symptoms while at work, they later developed a fever at home and tested positive for the virus, officials said. The employee, who has not been publicly identified, is now in self-quarantine at home.

Citing the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, North County Fire officials said the risk of members of the public contracting the coronavirus is low because the individual did not exhibit symptoms while on the job. Even so, fire officials said they would be in touch with all of the patients and coworkers who were in contact with the employee to notify them of the positive test result.

