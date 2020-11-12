North County elementary school suspends in-person activities after 3 positive virus cases

ESCONDIDO, Calif. – All on-campus activities including classes are being suspended at a North County elementary school after recording three positive coronavirus cases, Escondido Union School District officials said Thursday.

The district said the cases at Pioneer Elementary School are separate and unrelated with transmission reported to have happened off campus. The temporary on-campus suspension of activities is expected to last through Nov. 30, according to the district.

Roughly 450 students in the district’s on-campus hybrid model are impacted by the decision.

“We understand that an interruption of on-campus activities causes a huge disruption to our families and staff, but this action is necessary to help reduce the spread of COVID-19 in the community,” Superintendent Luis Rankins-Ibarra said. “The safety and security of our students and staff continue to be at the forefront of all decisions.”

In total, the district has recorded 17 positive COVID-19 cases involving students or employees on nine of its campuses. Thus far, it has resulted in the quarantine of 165 students and 33 staffers.

On-campus instruction is scheduled to resume on Dec. 1, the district said.