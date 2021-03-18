North County district to expand in-person learning days starting next week

ENCINITAS, Calif. – Just days after the San Dieguito Union High School District started welcoming students back on campus once a week, district leaders voted unanimously Thursday to double the time spent in the classroom.

Students will begin attending class in-person twice a week starting Monday.

“To the greatest extent possible, as soon as practicable,” parent Jason Berry said during Thursday’s school board meeting. “Please adhere to that and please help our children by doing that.”

This week, a San Diego County judge ruled in favor of a group of North County parents who sued the state to overturn pandemic rules which prevent districts from reopening for in-person instruction.

The temporary restraining order issued by San Diego Superior Court Judge Cynthia Freeland prohibits the state from enforcing the provisions of its January framework for reopening schools, which the plaintiffs say have interfered with school districts’ reopening plans and include “arbitrary” restrictions that have impeded in-person instruction from resuming.

On the same day as the ruling, San Dieguito Union announced its students would return for one day a week of in-person learning starting this week. But during Thursday’s meeting, parents urged further action.

“We need to get to five days a week very quickly,” parent Allison Stratton said. “Our parents demanded it, the students need it and the court ordered it.”

While some urged the board to slow down, the vast majority of parents calling in wanted to see their kids getting maximum time on campus.

“I urge you to bring back kids that choose to be back on campus five days a week no later than the week after spring break,” another parent said. “Waiting for the fall is not warranted.”