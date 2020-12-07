North County district temporarily shifts back to distance learning

Starting Tuesday, Dec. 8, 2020, students in the Escondido Union School District will return to distance learning as the district faces staffing difficulties amid a recent surge of COVID-19 cases in the community.

The move shifts the district’s roughly 15,000 elementary and middle school students back to a virtual hybrid learning model away from school campuses. Thus far in December, contract tracing efforts in the district have led to the quarantine of 193 students and 37 employees, a situation which Superintendent Luis Rankins-Ibarra said makes staffing “a daily struggle.”

In-person classes are scheduled to resume Jan. 12, the district said.

“This decision was made out of an abundance of caution, as well as out of a commitment to providing a rigorous educational program for our students,” Rankins-Ibarra said in a news release announcing the shift. “We know this decision directly impacts our families, we know that it’s far from ideal, but this was the right decision at this time.”

He added, “The operational efficiency of our schools is essential to the safety and health of our students and staff, which has been and will continue to be my top priority.”

Until schools reopen to in-person instruction, Escondido Union schools will continue to be staffed to support educators and address technology issues. The district also plans to distribute no-cost, to-go meals for students while in-person learning is suspended.

Food will be available from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Monday through Friday at all schools through Dec. 18. Meal distribution will continue to take place during the winter break at Mission Middle School, and Central, Farr, Felicita, Glen View, Juniper and Lincoln elementary schools. Those will be held from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. on Dec. 21, 23, 28 and 30 and Jan. 4 and 6, the district said.