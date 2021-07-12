North County brush fire poses threat amid dry conditions

VALLEY CENTER, Calif. – A brush fire which broke out Monday in a mountainous area of Valley Center destroyed an outbuilding and an RV before being halted, authorities said.
The fire was reported just before 4 p.m. near San Gabriel Way east of Courser Canyon Road, Cal Fire San Diego said in a tweet. It scorched approximately three acres with a slow rate of spread, the agency said.
Crews were able to stop the fire’s forward rate of spread before about 4:30 p.m.
“Firefighters will continue strengthening containment over the next several hours,” the agency said.
