North County brush fire poses threat amid dry conditions

VALLEY CENTER, Calif. – A brush fire which broke out Monday in a mountainous area of Valley Center destroyed an outbuilding and an RV before being halted, authorities said.

The fire was reported just before 4 p.m. near San Gabriel Way east of Courser Canyon Road, Cal Fire San Diego said in a tweet. It scorched approximately three acres with a slow rate of spread, the agency said.

Crews were able to stop the fire’s forward rate of spread before about 4:30 p.m.

“Firefighters will continue strengthening containment over the next several hours,” the agency said.

#GabrielFire [Update] The forward rate of spread has been stopped at three acres. An outbuilding and RV were destroyed. Firefighters will continue strengthening containment over the next several hours. — CAL FIRE/SAN DIEGO COUNTY FIRE (@CALFIRESANDIEGO) July 12, 2021

.@CALFIRESANDIEGO is at scene with cooperators of a vegetation fire near San Gabriel Way east of Couser Canyon Road in Valley Center. Three acres, slow rate of spread with potential structure threat. #GabrielFire pic.twitter.com/qvBpZBM5vk — CAL FIRE/SAN DIEGO COUNTY FIRE (@CALFIRESANDIEGO) July 12, 2021

