Normal Heights café serves up cacao drinks, goodies

SAN DIEGO — A new café in Normal Heights is serving up a coffee alternative — and it’s bound to be a hit with chocolate lovers.

Maya Moon Collective at 3349 Adams Ave is San Diego’s first cacao café. Owner Kathryn Rogers started the new shop after making cacao goodies for years. She launched cacao drinks last holiday season, which led to the creation of the new café.

They’re now serving up iced and hot cacao drinks, a coffee alternative for people who don’t want as much caffeine. Some of the drinks are garnished with honey marshmallows that are made in-house.

Rogers said cacao is loaded with stimulants and nutrients that help uplift the body for six hours.