NorCal man suspected in 22-year-old brother’s death at San Diego park

SAN DIEGO — A 25-year-old man was arrested in Sacramento after his 22-year-old brother was found dead at a park in San Diego last week, according to police.

The 22-year-old, who police identified Friday as Trenton Thomas of Sacramento, was found Aug. 10 at the Central Avenue Mini Park near City Heights.

The San Diego Police Department said someone called 911 to report seeing a man with traumatic injuries to his upper body, and first responders pronounced Trenton Thomas dead at the scene.

Homicide detectives began investigating and later identified the victim’s 25-year-old brother, Adam Jon Thomas, as a suspect in the case, SDPD said. Adam Jon Thomas was arrested in Sacramento on Aug. 14 and was expected to be extradited to San Diego at a later date, according to a police spokesperson.

How Trenton Thomas was killed and why the brothers were at the park remains unclear. An SDPD Watch Commander said shortly after the slaying that an arrow had been located near the victim.

SDPD referred further inquiries about the case to the District Attorney’s Office.