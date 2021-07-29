Nonstop flights to Vancouver from San Diego to resume next month

A Boeing 737 MAX 8 operated by Air Canada comes in for a landing Wednesday, March 27, 2019, at Boeing Field in Seattle. The Federal Aviation Administration plans to revamp oversight of airplane development after the two deadly crashes of 737 Max 8 airplanes, according to testimony prepared for a Capitol Hill hearing on Wednesday. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren)

SAN DIEGO — Travelers will soon be able to fly nonstop to Vancouver out of San Diego.

Air Canada is bringing back the nonstop service Aug. 1 between Vancouver International Airport and San Diego International Airport. The airline said it will offer the nonstop flights once daily year-round.

The flights return after Air Canada suspended the service in March 2020 because of the COVID-19 pandemic. The Canadian government announced earlier this month that it would begin letting fully vaccinated U.S. citizens into Canada on Aug. 9, and those from the rest of the world on Sept. 7.

Officials with the San Diego airport said with limited exceptions, all travelers must use ArriveCAN to submit their travel information. Travelers coming into Canada, regardless of vaccination status, will need a negative PCR or molecular test within 72 hours of requesting entry.

For more information on Canadian travel requirements visit travel.gc.ca/travel-covid and find information on the new flights at aircanada.com.