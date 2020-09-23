Nonprofits put out call for help amid coronavirus struggles

SAN DIEGO — Nonprofits hit hard by the coronavirus pandemic are calling on San Diegans to help keep their doors open.

For more than 30 years, the WorldBeat Cultural Center at Balboa Park has been a place where music, art, and food collide. People can experience a variety of cultures from across the world, all under one roof. Unfortunately, the center has been hanging on by a thread because of closures and restrictions related to the pandemic.

“When people hang out with each other and understand each other’s culture, it’s hard to be divided,” said Makeda Dread, who is founder and executive director of the center, adding, “Music and art are usually the first things to go when times get tight.”

According to Peter Comiskey with the Balboa Park Cultural Partnership, nonprofits across San Deigo did not get access to CARES Act funding, federal money that helped small businesses stay afloat during the pandemic.

Comiskey said many organizations were forced to lay off staff and in some cases, not reopen at all. He fears more harm could come if the county slides back into a more restrictive tier on the state’s coronavirus watchlist in the future.

“If you’re hiring and then letting people go over and over again, I fear at some point it will be hard to bring those people back for an unknown duration,” Comiskey said.

He said the best way people can help is by coming by the park and supporting their local nonprofit.