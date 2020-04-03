Nonprofit distributes supplies to local homeless shelters

SAN DIEGO (CNS) — A nonprofit aiming to help San Diego families and veterans break out of the cycle of homelessness began distributing supplies to local homeless shelters overwhelmed by the coronavirus pandemic, it was announced Friday.

The San Diego chapter of Humble Design, which typically helps furnish homes for people transitioning out of homeless shelters, is shifting its operations to assist local shelters affected by COVID-19. Part of those efforts included recent deliveries of pillows, bedsheets, toys, games, books and more to the East County Transitional Living Center in El Cajon, which provides housing for 400 people.

Humble Design announced similar efforts Friday in its other markets, including Detroit, Chicago and Seattle.

“We have begun distributing our blankets, sheets, books, toys, cleaning supplies, kitchen and bathroom items, as well as anything else the shelters can use from our warehouses,” Humble Design founder Trevor Strasberg said. “Our shelter partners need our help now to create more livable conditions for children and families fleeing unhealthy situations.”

Those interested in donating items can support Humble Design’s initiative by going to the company’s auction site to donate and buy gifts.