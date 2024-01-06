SAN DIEGO — This winter, the Lucky Duck Foundation (LDF) is providing people experiencing homelessness with warmth and protection from the elements via heavy-duty winter coats that transform into sleeping bags.

LDF aims to distribute 4,000 of the coats this winter to people like Blaise Barrett, who spent seven years living on the streets before receiving one from LDF.

“I remember that was the only thing I was wearing beside my shoes and my jeans,” said Barrett. “And curled up in a ball in that thing. If it wasn’t for that jacket, on multiple different occasions like that, I would have died of hypothermia or I don’t even know what.”

Lucky Duck Executive Director, Drew Moser, says outreach teams have distributed over 3,000 sleeping bag coats so far this winter while people wait for shelter space to become available.

“Our mission is to prevent and alleviate the suffering of homelessness throughout San Diego County,“ Barrett continued. “So these are meant to provide life-saving protection in the meantime. We’ve been doing this for a few years now. We’ve had several people that are now off the streets and have come to us and said ‘that coat saved my life.’”

Every $150 donation helps the Lucky Duck Foundation provide sleeping bag coats to people experiencing homelessness.