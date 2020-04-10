Nonprofit adapts to continue providing meals to seniors in need

SAN DIEGO — A local nonprofit is on a mission to provide meals to senior citizens who are considered to be among the county’s most vulnerable residents during the coronavirus pandemic.

While the coronavirus affects people of all ages, senior citizens with pre-existing medical conditions are especially at risk.

Serving Seniors has been taking care of older residents for decades — and now they’re changing the way they operate to ensure their clients remain healthy. “We’re really that safety net for seniors in poverty, many of whom are struggling with homelessness or are on the verge of homelessness,” said Paul Downey, Serving Seniors’ president and CEO.

According to Downey, the nonprofit oversees close to 8,000 seniors throughout San Diego County and serves nearly 6,000 meals each day.

Seniors like Anthony Juarez would typically eat their meals in the dining hall at the Potiker Family Senior Residence downtown, but social distancing guidelines have forced Serving Seniors and the residents the nonprofit serves to find a new normal.

“The coronavirus has affected me. I’m mostly keeping to myself, isolated, which is not a problem for me,” Juarez said. “I generally go out more, but I don’t anymore. I try not to engage in any kind of thing where I could possibly transmit the virus. I keep my distance and made my homemade mask for myself.”

The transition has been a bit more complicated for Downey. “We’re having to completely retool the organization from a senior center-focused model to a meal delivery service to ensure the people have food,” he said.

According to Downey, the hardest part has been making sure seniors are not losing touch with the outside world. “Give them a call, leave a note. Now is the time to be good neighbors and make sure we’re looking out for each other — particularly older adults,” he said.