CORONADO, Calif. — Psychedelics used to treat post-traumatic stress in our nation’s veterans is gaining popularity.

A retired Navy SEAL based in Coronado is fighting to help other veterans get access to these treatments. Marcus Capone launched a nonprofit to helps vets tackle their PTSD through the use of psychedelics.

“Veterans deserve access to the most advanced therapies that work,” says Amber Capone, the co-founder of Veterans Exploring Treatment Solutions.

You may not think of psychedelic drugs like MDMA as medicinal cures but for combat veterans like Capone, he says it helped save his life.

“I spent 13 years on active duty,” says the retired Navy SEAL and other co-founder of Veterans Exploring Treatment Solutions. “I was a Navy SEAL and many of us are coming home with hidden wounds of war.”

Marcus served multiple tours in Afghanistan and Iraq, coming home struggling with post-traumatic stress and panic attacks.

“Anger, impulsivity, having issues just cognitive functioning,” says Marcus.

He says antidepressants and talk therapy weren’t working. That’s when his wife, Amber, sent him overseas for psychedelic treatment.

“The experience was profound,” says Capone. “It was life-changing. It was life-saving.”

But psychedelics are illegal and some doctors warn about the risks.

“I’m not disputing that there may be some medicinal benefits to MDMA but they have to follow the standard of care, which is going through FDA approval,” says Former Chief Medical Officer of the White House Office of National Drug Control Policy, Dr. Ronnet Lev.

Now, Marcus and Amber launched their non-profit to help other vets get psychedelic-assisted therapy in a controlled environment. They say they’ve helped more than a thousand veterans heal.

“We’re fighting now for veterans not to have to leave this country and for our organization not to have to continually send hundreds per year outside the borders of our nation to find help for the invisible wounds while defending our country,” says Amber.

The Multidisciplinary Association for Psychedelic Studies (MAPS) is working to get MDMA-assisted therapy approved by the FDA by the end of this year.

The drugs are illegal in the US, but VETS sends veterans to countries where the drugs are legal or unregulated.