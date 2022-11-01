SAN DIEGO — The Marine Corps Recruit Depot are alerting local residents of a noise advisory in effect for this Wednesday due to ceremonial cannon fire, military officials said.

The event is expected to take place aboard Marine Corps Recruit Depot, located next to the San Diego International Airport and the former Naval Training Center San Diego, from Wednesday 8:45 a.m. to 10 a.m. and Friday from 9 a.m. to 10:55 a.m.

“Depending on atmospheric conditions, the sound of the ceremonial firing may be amplified and heard up to 20 miles away,” the military installation stated in a news release Tuesday.