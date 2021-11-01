Noise advisory announced at local military installation this week

SAN DIEGO — A ceremonial cannon fire will take place two days this week aboard Marine Corps Recruit Depot San Diego, which is located next to the San Diego International Airport.

Military officials said in a press release the event is expected to happen Tuesday, from 8:45 a.m. to 10:00 a.m., and Wednesday, from 8:45 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. Local residents should expect an increase in noise during those times.

“Depending on atmospheric conditions, the sound of the ceremonial firing may be amplified and heard up to 20 miles away,” the Marine Corps Recruit Depot San Diego advised in the statement.

For updates on the occurrence, click here.