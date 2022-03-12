SAN DIEGO — A teenager was shot and wounded in the City Heights neighborhood early Saturday, San Diego police said.

Callers reported gunfire in an alley off 40th Street, between Thorn and Redwood streets, around 1:30 a.m., according to an SDPD watch commander. Officers showed up and found a teen boy, said to be 15 or 16 years old, suffering from at least one gunshot wound.

Video from OnScene TV showed officers and medics treating the boy on a street near the alley before he was taken to the hospital by ambulance. The watch commander told FOX 5 that the teen’s injuries were not thought to be life-threatening, but details about the case remained limited.

That was due in part, the officer said, to the victim being “highly uncooperative.” There were also no immediate eyewitnesses who came forward about the shooting. Therefore, investigators did not have a description of the gunman or the events that led up the violence.

Officers blocked off 40th Street for a few hours and could be seen searching the alley for shell casings or other evidence.

Anyone with information can report tips anonymously to Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477.