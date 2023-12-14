SAN DIEGO — Starting Thursday, motorized pedicabs have to stay off of the Embarcadero, any walkway, as well as the piers around the San Diego Bay.

The ban was approved last month by the Port of San Diego.

After talking with business owners, motorized pedicab owners will likely be the most impacted. Pedicabs have always been very popular in this area, especially at night.

Drivers would take riders around the San Diego Bay onto piers and at the same time give them access to some of the best views. This new restriction now puts the brakes on those waterfront tours.

Pedestrians and their advocates say motorized vehicles have become a huge problem over the years, and port leaders agree. They say loud music, the speeding, and busy walkways are a dangerous combination that often puts both the tourists and locals in harm’s way.

There is an exception. Pedal-only pedicabs will still be allowed to ride along the Embarcadero.

As far as enforcement, authorities will start with giving warnings out and eventually will issue fines if people don’t comply.