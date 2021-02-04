‘No indications’ Santee remains are missing Chula Vista mom, authorities say

SANTEE, Calif. — The San Diego County Sheriff’s Department said Thursday there are “no indications” that human remains recently found in Santee are related to the case of a missing Chula Vista mother.

“We have no indications the remains are related to the active Chula Vista Police Department missing person case,” Lt. Ricardo Lopez told FOX 5 in an email.

The department’s homicide unit is working with the medical examiner’s office to identify the remains, Lopez said. He said the unit’s involvement does not necessarily mean the death was a homicide.

Just after 4 p.m. Wednesday, authorities were tipped off by two hikers who spotted what appeared to be scattered bones and a skull while they were off trail looking for snakes. The remains were located with the help of the department’s ASTREA helicopter by deputies east of Santee Lakes in the Fanita Ranch area in the 11000 block of Summit Avenue.

Maya “May” Millete, a 39-year-old wife and mother of three, was reported missing Jan. 8, prompting a number of searches, including of the trails of Mount San Miguel Park near her home in Chula Vista. Police previously said her husband, Larry Millete, was cooperating with their investigation. Authorities said Wednesday that the husband has retained an attorney and is no longer answering police questions.