‘No higher priority’: Carlsbad police give update on search for killer

CARLSBAD, Calif. — Officers in Carlsbad say they interviewed several people in connection with a woman’s stabbing death on a park trail but haven’t yet identified a suspect.

A park visitor found 68-year-old Lisa Thorborg dead on Hosp Grove Trail East near Monroe Street around 11:15 a.m. on Nov. 23. Police said Thorborg moved to Carlsbad from Oregon a few months ago.

Neighbors and members of the surrounding community gathered at Hosp Grove Park Saturday to “Finish Lisa’s Walk.” The vigil drew at least 100 people, who walked the path Thorborg was believed to have been hiking when she was stabbed.

The Carlsbad Police Department said Tuesday that finding Thorborg’s killer is their highest priority. In addition to investigators, they have had the Homeless Outreach Team and Crime Suppression Team officers patrolling and canvassing the area since her body was found.

Police released a description of a man last week who they believed may have been in the area around the time of the killing. They said he was between 5-feet 10-inches and 6-feet 3-inches tall with a husky build, dark hair and a slight shuffle or limp. Police interviewed several people matching the description of the person of interest but none were identified as a suspect.

Investigators said many tips have come in and they continue to investigate each one. Officers are asking the public to refrain from taking the investigation into their own hands.

“We understand that on Nextdoor, people are being encouraged to go into rural areas with potential encampments to search for the suspect. Please do not do this, but instead report anything that needs to be investigated to us,” the department said. “We ask that you do not take the investigation into your own hands but continue to work with us to bring the killer to justice.”

Investigators suggest community members be the eyes and ears of your area. If you see someone that matches the person of interest, call 760-931-2197. To report an encampment that needs to be checked, call 760-931-2249 or email policehot@carlsbadca.gov. You can also use the Carlsbad @your Service app.

Police also asked the community to message the police department with questions rather than share potentially incorrect information during this critical time.