SAN DIEGO – The San Diego Zoo will welcome back visitors in the dark beginning in June for “Nighttime Zoo,” officials said Monday.

The program, which kicks off on June 3, offers guests the chance to explore the San Diego Zoo during hours in which the nationally-recognized facility is not typically open. Throughout the month of June, the zoo will be open from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m., an additional two hours of park time, and from July 1 through Sept. 5, the park will be open until 9 p.m.

Zoo officials say that throughout the summer, the San Diego staple will also include live entertainment, special summer treats, and more fun.

“At every turn, Zoo-goers will be enchanted by musical performers, dancers, acrobats, and crowd favorite Dr. Zoolittle, among others,” officials said in a release. “Nighttime Zoo has long been a favorite summer event, but this year it starts even earlier—meaning the Zoo will be open late for 94 adventure-filled nights!”

Additionally, Nighttime Zoo will give visitors the chance to check out the brand new Denny Sanford Wildlife Explorers Basecamp, divided into four sections by habitats. Explorers will be able to see nocturnal animals from each habitat while visiting the zoo, including ocelots, scorpions, fennec foxes, and more!

“With each visit during Nighttime Zoo this summer, wildlife allies will help support San Diego Zoo Wildlife Alliance in its mission to save wildlife worldwide and help create a world where all life thrives,” Zoo officials say.

For more information on Nighttime Zoo events and schedules, or to purchase tickets, click HERE.