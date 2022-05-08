SAN DIEGO – Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra are expressing their gratitude to San Diego County medical workers who helped to provide for their newborn daughter after her birth in January.

The famous couple took to Instagram Sunday to thank caregivers from Rady Children’s at Scripps Memorial Hospital La Jolla and Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles for providing their daughter with medical attention as she spent “100 plus days in the NICU.”

In January, the “Jealous” singer and “Quantico” star announced that they had welcomed a baby via surrogate, sharing very few details and asking for privacy. In a special Mother’s Day post on Sunday, the couple released an update, as well as the first picture of their family, giving more information about the “rollercoaster” they have been on over the past several months.

“On this Mother’s Day we can’t help but reflect on these last few months and the rollercoaster we’ve been on, which we now know, so many people have also experienced. After 100 plus days in the NICU, our little girl is finally home. Every family’s journey is unique and requires a certain level of faith, and while ours was a challenging few months, what becomes abundantly clear, in retrospect, is how precious and perfect every moment is,” both actors posted to Instagram.

The couple, who wed in 2018, went on to thank the group of healthcare workers who worked “selflessly” to help their daughter since her birth in January, which TMZ confirmed happened in San Diego.

“We are overjoyed that our little girl is finally home, and just want to thank every Doctor, nurse and specialist at Rady Children’s La Jolla and Cedar Sinai, Los Angeles, who were there selflessly every step of the way,” the couple said on social media.

In April, TODAY confirmed the name of the couple’s first child: Malti Marie Chopra Jonas.

Chopra and Jonas have been spotted out and about for walks in North County in the past, and recently, the Jonas Brothers band member announced that he would be opening a tequila garden in Gaslamp Quarter later this year.