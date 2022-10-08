SAN DIEGO — Fans of Nick Jonas, tequila and a fun night out in San Diego are in luck.

The actor and crooner, best known for the band which bears his family’s name, celebrated the grand opening of his new tequila garden in the Gaslamp Quarter on Friday, according to a press release. It will operate from the rooftop of the Theatre Box at 701 5th Ave., about a half-mile from Petco Park.

Villa One Tequila Gardens, named after Jonas’ tequila brand, will bring “elevated cocktails, an impressive collection of more than 160 tequilas and mezcals and modern Mexican fare,” all while giving guests views of the city’s scenic downtown skyline.

“Villa One Tequila Gardens was formed as a destination oasis where one can unwind and experience the ultimate after-work or weekend Tulum getaway right in the heart of San Diego,” Jonas said in a statement. “At Villa One, it has always been about enjoying time with friends and John (Varvatos) and I are thrilled to be offering the opportunity for people to do just that.”

Jonas officially welcomed guests to the gardens by jumping behind the bar, mixing signature cocktails and pouring shots for the packed venue. Guests then raised their glasses for a celebratory toast.

Nick Jonas is seen mixing cocktails at his grand opening party for San Diego’s Villa One Tequila Gardens. (Photo released by Wicked Creative)

The singer turned business mogul officially unveiled the 5,000-square-feet elevated bar that is expected to bring high energy to the heart of San Diego’s Gaslamp Quarter. Officials say the site will be able to accommodate up to 200 people and will be open to the public seven days a week.

The bar will “transport guests to Tulum, Mexico with luxurious textiles, shades of green inspired by agave fields and accent walls with neon signs,” and offer a variety of tequila-based drinks and a curated menu created by chef Jorge Cueva.

Jonas first launched Villa One alongside Varvatos in 2019. The company also plans to open establishments in Miami, Las Vegas, New York City, Los Angeles, and Dallas.