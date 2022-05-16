SAN DIEGO – Longtime Buffalo Bills player and San Diego resident Andre Reed credits the Boys & Girls Club for shaping his successful Hall of Fame career.

On Monday, Reed hosted the fourth-annual Andre Reed Foundation Celebrity Golf Classic in Del Mar, one of many programs and events aimed at giving back to where it all started.

“Its at least 5,000 kids a day with the various things that go on with the Boys & Girls Clubs we go to,” said Reed, “I’ve been to like to 65 Boys & Girls Clubs across the country in the last four to fives years, promoting reading and how important it is.”

The 58-year-old started the Andre Reed Foundation more than 10 years ago. The foundation’s goal: help underprivileged kids from across the country better their lives and communities through reading.

“It goes to a great cause, Andre and I don’t make a thing,” said Theresa Villano, Reed’s fiancee. “We’re using the funds we remodel reading rooms for Boys & Girls clubs across the country. We have 14, three in Buffalo and two in San Diego and we buy books and remodel rooms for kids.”

The seven-time NFL Pro Bowler was a former Boys & Girls Club member and is now in the non-profits Hall of Fame. He credits the club for his work ethic and learning how to read.

“Every player in sports to a certain point has their own cause, they have their own philanthropy that they’re doing and to bring everybody together and to elevate their cause, that’s what it’s all about,” said Reed.

“Not every kid can be a Hall of Fame football player, but they can catch the love of reading,” said Villano. “So we buy books, remodel the rooms in the clubs like Andre once was.”

For more information on the Andre Reed Foundation, including how to donate books or money, click HERE.