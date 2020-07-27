93% of Calif. is under tightened virus restrictions

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — About 93% of California residents live in an area where the state is imposing stricter coronavirus precautions as officials try to get a handle on concerning trends in public health data.

Gov. Gavin Newsom shared the statistic in his coronavirus briefing Monday, where he said about 7.5% of the state’s COVID-19 tests have returned positive results in recent weeks. The World Health Organization advises governments to wait until their positivity rate is below 5% to start reopening public spaces.

