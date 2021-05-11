Newsom to detail $12 billion in homeless spending in San Diego visit

PALO ALTO, CALIFORNIA – MARCH 02: California Gov. Gavin Newsom looks on during a news conference after touring Barron Park Elementary School on March 02, 2021 in Palo Alto, California. California Gov. Gavin Newsom visited a reopened elementary school a day after he announced a $6.6 billion school reopening agreement with the State legislature. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

SAN DIEGO — Gov. Gavin Newsom will be in San Diego on Tuesday to detail a $12 billion investment in helping the state address homelessness.

It’s Newsom’s second stop this week promoting his $100 billion state recovery plan. He was in Alameda County on Monday when he announced a proposed tax rebate for millions of Californians as a result of a $75 billion budget surplus.

Newsom said taxpayers making between $30,000 and $75,000 a year would get a $600 payment and households making up to $75,000 with at least one child would get an extra $500 payment. The governor also announced a $5.1 billion package supporting the state’s drought response and water infrastructure.

His office said Tuesday’s San Diego event will focus on a “historic” $12 billion package to bolster the state’s response to the homelessness crisis.

Newsom is slated to speak at 10:30 a.m., a half hour after gubernatorial hopeful John Cox is scheduled to appear in Shelter Island in San Diego with a live bear he’s been featuring as part of his campaign.

