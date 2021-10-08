Newsom signs bill allowing businesses to offer to-go cocktails until 2026

SAN DIEGO — Gov. Gavin Newsom has signed legislation that will allow restaurants to offer to-go cocktails until 2026.

Newsom signed SB 389 Friday, paving the way for restaurants, bars, breweries and wineries that sell food to offer to-go alcoholic beverages with food orders through December 31, 2026.

California began allowing the purchase of to-go drinks during the pandemic in an effort to keep businesses open and customers safe. An announcement by Newsom in June allowed businesses to continue offering to-go drinks through the end of 2021.

“There are some COVID-era policies that we’re not willing to let go of yet, like expanded outdoor dining and to-go cocktails,” Newsom’s office said on Twitter. “And with today’s signing, they’re here to stay.”

Sen. Bill Dodd, D-Napa, proposed the bill, which contains provisions to ensure alcohol is not sold to minors, according to a news release from Dodd.

The Distilled Spirits Council of the United States showed appreciation for the move Friday. The organization that supports distilleries nationwide said the legislation will increase consumer convenience and support the hospitality business at a time when many businesses are still suffering from issues brought on during the pandemic.

Other bills signed by Newsom Friday include:

AB 61 by Assemblymember Jesse Gabriel (D-Encino) – Business pandemic relief.

AB 407 by Assemblymember Rudy Salas (D-Bakersfield) – Optometry: assistants and scope of practice.

AB 526 by Assemblymember Jim Wood (D-Santa Rosa) – Dentists and podiatrists: clinical laboratories and vaccines.

AB 691 by Assemblymember Ed Chau (D-Arcadia) – Optometry: SARS-CoV-2 vaccinations: SARS-CoV-2 clinical laboratory tests or examinations.

AB 1064 by Assemblymember Vince Fong (R-Bakersfield) – Pharmacy practice: vaccines: independent initiation and administration.

SB 314 by Senator Scott Wiener (D-San Francisco) – Alcoholic beverages.