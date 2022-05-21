Click on the link for each show topic to see more

SAN DIEGO — On this edition of FOX 5 News Now, we take a closer look at the surging cost of gas, your San Diego weather forecast and other top stories of the day.

Record gas prices: This morning set a new high for the average cost of both San Diego and California gasoline. Here’s what experts say is driving the cost, and why you haven’t seen that $400 rebate you heard about.

San Diego weather: Will the drizzle, overcast and cool temperatures continue? FOX 5’s Brad Wills has your local forecast.

Freeway pileup ends in arrest: A woman lost control and crashed on state Route 94 overnight in the Oak Park area, leading to chain-reaction collisions involving four other cars.

Short-term vacation rental rules: A major change is in store for Airbnb and other short-term rentals in San Diego, potentially boosting the amount of housing available to residents.

Wild Padres game: A San Diego Padres player called the left-field bleacher fans for the San Francisco Giants “the worst in baseball” after multiple items were thrown at him. Meanwhile, the Friars held on for a nail-biting victory in extra innings.

