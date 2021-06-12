News Now: Mystery ‘boom’ explained, police chase, heat wave and more

SAN DIEGO — Finally: Officials explain that mysterious “San Diego boom” heard earlier this week.

Plus, gunshots lead to a police chase that ends in a wreck at a local car dealership, warnings for the coming heat wave, the San Diego County Fair makes its long-awaited return and more top stories on FOX 5 News Now.

FOX 5 News Now is San Diego’s only interactive digital newscast. Join your host Matt Meyer each Saturday and Sunday at 10 a.m. for the day’s top headlines. Your questions and comments will shape the show in real time. Watch live with any device on fox5sandiego.com or the FOX 5 app.

FOX 5 News Now is brought to you by San Diego County Credit Union.