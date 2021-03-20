News Now: Speeding teens cause deadly crash after football game, police say

SAN DIEGO — Speeding teens caused a deadly head-on crash after a high school football game, hurting nine people total, police say. Plus, new video of a powerful quake striking Japan and more top stories on FOX 5 News Now.

FOX 5 News Now is San Diego’s only interactive digital newscast. Join your host Matt Meyer each Saturday and Sunday at 10 a.m. for the day’s top headlines. Your questions and comments will shape the show in real time. Watch live with any device on fox5sandiego.com or the FOX 5 app.

FOX 5 News Now is brought to you by San Diego County Credit Union.