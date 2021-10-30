News Now: New tax on drivers, deadly freeway crash and more local updates

Click on the link for each show topic to learn more.

SAN DIEGO — Learn San Diego’s latest step toward taxing drivers per mile to fund a massive transportation plan for the next 30 years.

Then, breaking overnight: Video from a major emergency response at the border and an update on a tragic crash involving a man trying to make repairs on the freeway.

Plus: Cooler weather is on the way — catch up on your forecast, including for Halloween Sunday. We’ll also share the latest on whether a popular border crossing will reopen and other top stories of the week. That’s all next on FOX 5 News Now.

FOX 5 News Now is San Diego’s only interactive digital newscast. Join your host Matt Meyer each Saturday and Sunday at 10 a.m. for the day’s top headlines. Your questions and comments will shape the show in real time. Watch live with any device on fox5sandiego.com or the FOX 5 app.

FOX 5 News Now is brought to you by San Diego County Credit Union.