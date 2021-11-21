News Now: Hop aboard San Diego’s reimagined Blue Line trolley

SAN DIEGO — New trolley line debuts: The reimagined Blue Line, extended to add 9 stops around San Diego, just opened. Check out stunning drone video and learn when you can ride for free.

San Diego weather: There’s a little bit of everything in your forecast, with gusty winds, warmer weather and a chance of rain.

Breaking news overnight: A man and a young boy were rescued from a car that went into a canyon overnight, but the man ended up in custody. What police say led to the arrest.

Plus: A second chance at state unemployment aid and a new San Diego Padres mural that’s drawing fans to Encinitas.

FOX 5 News Now is San Diego’s only interactive digital newscast. Join your host Matt Meyer each Saturday and Sunday at 10 a.m. for the day’s top headlines. Your questions and comments will shape the show in real time. Watch live with any device on fox5sandiego.com or the FOX 5 app.

FOX 5 News Now is brought to you by San Diego County Credit Union.