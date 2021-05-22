News Now: Hit-and-run trucker takes out hydrant, knocks out power and trolley service

SAN DIEGO — A hit-and-run big rig floods streets and shuts off power, a family escapes their burning home and police make a surprise discovery after a freeway crash: all the breaking news you missed overnight in San Diego is on FOX 5 News Now.

Then, take a look at the new COVID-19 rules for California starting June 15 and how the San Diego Padres plan to make the most of their soon-to-be full stadium.

Editor’s note: The USS Makin Island is slated to return to San Diego Sunday, not Saturday.

FOX 5 News Now is San Diego’s only interactive digital newscast. Join your host Matt Meyer each Saturday and Sunday at 10 a.m. for the day’s top headlines. Your questions and comments will shape the show in real time. Watch live with any device on fox5sandiego.com or the FOX 5 app.

FOX 5 News Now is brought to you by San Diego County Credit Union.