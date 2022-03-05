Click on the link for each show topic to see more.

SAN DIEGO — On this edition of FOX 5 News Now: Breaking news from a local freeway this morning, the forecast for the second of two winter storms and more stories you need to know this Saturday.

Freeway shooting: A woman was shot from a moving car on the freeway Saturday morning, shutting down a stretch of state Route 94 in Spring Valley.

Stormy San Diego weather: We have your local forecast for the days to come, including the second round of rain and how it might (or might not) impact your weekend plans.

Plus: San Diego Unified sets a date for removing masks, a shooting at a Chula Vista trolley stop, an update on the war in Ukraine and more top stories of the weekend.

