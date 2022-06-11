Editor’s note: This show aired before officials confirmed the victim’s age in the Lemon Grove shooting.

SAN DIEGO — On this edition of FOX 5 News Now, a deadly shooting in East County and other news you may have missed overnight.

East County shooting: After the show, authorities said the victim in a deadly Lemon Grove shooting has been identified as a 15-year-old boy. The shooting happened just before 2 a.m. near the corner of Palm and Mulder streets in Lemon Grove, according to San Diego County Sheriff’s Department.

Fallen Marines identified: The five Marines killed in an aircraft crash Wednesday near Glamis in Imperial County have been identified. The victims, based at Marine Corps Air Station Camp Pendleton, were all assigned to Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron 364, Marine Aircraft Group 39 and 3rd Marine Aircraft Wing.

San Diego weather: The heat is here, and it’s no joke for parts of the county. FOX 5’s Megan Healy takes a look at the big disparity between the coast and areas further inland.

Inflation report: Economists didn’t get the news they were hoping for Friday — inflation sped up, rather than decreasing. Here’s what it means for your wallet.

