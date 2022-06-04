Check back for updates on this developing story.

SAN DIEGO — On this edition of FOX 5 News Now: an update on a developing story from Friday, a look at a major waterfront project in the South Bay and more top stories from this week.

Sailor dies in crash: A Navy sailor died and four others were hurt in yesterday’s van crash in rural East County. Officials said they were returning from training and part of a Naval Special Warfare unit.

New video overnight: Smoke poured out of a North Park parking garage, forcing residents to evacuate. And crews had a mess to deal with after a driver hit a fire hydrant in Spring Valley. We have video from both scenes, including the effort to shut off a 50-foot geyser from the hydrant.

San Diego weather: Get caught up on the weekend conditions and your local weather forecast with FOX 5’s Brad Wills.

Chula Vista’s new bayfront: Check out the huge project that will transform a largely unused South Bay waterfront area. A new resort and convention center, along with a sprawling coastal park, are on the way.

Rock ‘N’ Roll Marathon: Road closures could affect your weekend plans, as a huge event returns to town. Here’s what you need to know.

