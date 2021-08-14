News Now: A lengthy cliff rescue, SUV sought in deadly hit-and-run

SAN DIEGO — Video shows a lengthy rescue by firefighters after a man fell 40 feet at Sunset Cliffs.

Then updates on a deadly hit-and-run in Vista, the latest on the recall election with a campaign stop in San Diego Saturday and storms in the forecast.

FOX 5 News Now is San Diego’s only interactive digital newscast. Join your host Matt Meyer each Saturday and Sunday at 10 a.m. for the day’s top headlines. Your questions and comments will shape the show in real time. Watch live with any device on fox5sandiego.com or the FOX 5 app.

