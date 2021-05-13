Newborn’s death under investigation

SAN DIEGO — Detectives are investigating the death of a newborn in City Heights.

San Diego Police told FOX 5 that a 29-year-old woman gave birth in a canyon near 3900 Landis Street. Officers got to the area just before 8:30 p.m. Wednesday and found the baby unresponsive, according a police spokesperson.

Paramedics also responded and police said the infant was pronounced dead. The mother was taken to the hospital, where she remained Thursday morning.

Detectives with the police department’s child abuse unit are investigating.

