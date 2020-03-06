Newborn found dead in restroom stall at SoCal park

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

PASADENA, Calif. (KTLA) -- A baby girl was found dead on a pile of toilet paper inside a restroom stall at a California park Thursday night, authorities said.

Police got a call that there was a "lifeless infant" in a stall of the women’s restroom at Pasadena Memorial Park around 10 p.m., the Pasadena Police Department said in a news release.

Officers arrived to find the newborn dead. Police said the baby appeared to be full term.

The child had no signs of visible trauma, and the L.A. County coroner's office is working to determine whether she was stillborn or died after being born, Pasadena Police Lt. Anthony Russo said.

Maintenance staff discovered the newborn when they entered the restroom to clean it Thursday night and immediately called 911, according to police.

Responding officers canvassed the area, searching for potential evidence and witnesses before detectives arrived and took over the investigation.

Russo said it's unknown if the newborn had died in the restroom or if she was brought there from a different location.

The death remains under investigation, and no further details were available.

Pasadena police are urging anyone with information to call 626-744-4241. Those who wish to report information anonymously can call Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477.

The lieutenant reminded residents about the Safe Surrender Program, which allows parents to legally and safely surrender their baby within the first 72 hours of birth at any hospital or fire station in Los Angeles County with no questions asked.

All eight of Pasadena's fire stations are equipped to handle a newborn's surrender, Russo said.