CORONADO, Calif. — The City of Coronado has agreed to allow as many as 900 new units of housing in order to comply with the State of California affordable housing laws.

The city council fought the new zoning requirements for two years before finally accepting the new mandates.

“As painful as it is to some people and some of the concepts thinking they are maxed out, it is the best solution,” said John Duncan, a city councilmember.

Nine locations have been identified for up-zoning. The police station, the Coronado preschool sections of the naval base and 50 accessory dwelling units are expected to comply with the housing mandates.

Residents have been complaining about the new housing proposals and attacking city leaders.

“I think it’s too much for the size of the city,” said Ron Wheeler, a longtime resident.

The affordable housing is also expected to help public servants get a foothold in an area financially out of reach for most regular incomes.

“Coronado is happy to have new housing for firefighters, for police officers, for teachers,” Duncan said.

The city doesn’t expect building in the near future, but just zoning properties to have the opportunity to build if they decide to is a major step for a normally very slow growth community.