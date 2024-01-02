SAN DIEGO — With the new year, comes a new pay raise for the City of San Diego’s lowest paid employees. But this year comes with a twist.

Beginning Monday, Jan. 1, the hourly minimum wage increases by 55 cents to $16.85. The rest of the county is at $16. Later on in the year, come April, a bigger boost is on the horizon for California’s hourly fast-food employees to $20 an hour.

“You’re all for your staff to make more money, you know, it’s kind of a win-win relationship,” shared Knotty Barrel Gastropub owner James Thorp out of Rancho Penasquitos.

Thorp runs the joint and now has to pay his hourly employees $16.85.

“It definitely giving a little bit more of a struggle,” Thorp went on to say.

While the 55-cent increase may seem minimal, it all comes with a cost down the road.

“Margins get really low, a lot of businesses go in the red and you see a lot of businesses kind of shut down because they can’t afford a new hourly rate,” Thorp said.

Close by the local mom-and-pop pub is the popular fast food chain Jack in the Box. Cameron Covarrubias is just one employee there who is celebrating his new pay raise, but has his sights on the horizon for an even bigger jump in salary come April.

“That’s a big bonus, for sure,” Covarrubias said with a chuckle.

It is all part of a statewide wage hike, boosting hourly pay for popular fast-food chains by just about 25% to 20$ an hour — which could lead to another hike of its own.

“When businesses have an increase in cost, they try to compensate for that by raising prices,” Dr. Alan Gin, associate professor of economics at the University of San Diego, explained to FOX 5.

While a high-priced consequence may be at stake, Dr. Gin says a tight labor market could spark a massive ripple effect, even outside the fast-food industry.

“Businesses are having difficulty finding workers so if workers can make $20 an hour in fast food, they might leave other industries and those industries will have to compete and raise their wages as well,” Gin said.