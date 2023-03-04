CARDIFF, Calif. — A new weekly farmers market opened Saturday in Cardiff, creating more opportunities for people to shop locally as local farmers, vendors and crafters sell their items.

The new farmers market features more than 70 vendors that sell locally grown fruits, vegetables, food vendors, locally-made crafts, live music and more.

There was a line wrapped around, awaiting Saturday’s grand opening.

“The goal that we have in Cardiff is to shop local and to keep farmers farming,” said Alison Wielechowski, executive director at Cardiff 101 Main Street Association.

“You look around and you see all these people and you see how much there’s a desire to have a farmers market here in Cardiff,” Catherine Blackespear, a California state senator, Cardiff resident and former Encinitas mayor who was at the grand opening celebration Saturday.

This new weekly farmers market was a project nearly three years in the making. Wielechowski had the idea to start it in 2020, and after a pandemic break in planning, awaiting permits and leases, her idea has come to fruition.

“It’s so wonderful to see this community come together, for us to support local, to shop local and just to create (a) community in a place that didn’t have it before.”

Alex Cummings is the owner of Seas Greens, a Vista farm that grows microgreens, and is excited to have a farmers market so close. He is among the dozens of vendors that will be at this farmers market weekly.

“The whole idea is being a part of the community, is meeting your farmer, meeting your neighbor, getting out and having a face-to-face, being able to see the food,” Cummings said. “Being that I’m the actual farmer, being here and being a part of the community, that’s what it’s all about, we are supporting each other in our own community.”

“I know we all have our favorite grocery stores that we go to regularly but this is a great change of pace and maybe you’ll make it a habit to come by here every weekend,” said Encinitas Mayor Tony Kranz.

The farmers market will be open every Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Mira Costa College’s San Elijo Campus in Cardiff.