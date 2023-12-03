SAN DIEGO — A newly installed webcam is capturing real-time views of the eastern end of San Diego Bay.

San Diego Web Cam, a popular YouTube channel that features livestreaming views of downtown and the bay from multiple cameras, announced Sunday afternoon that the latest webcam is now live.

Located at Mike Hess Brewing in Seaport Village, the San Diego Bay East webcam marks the 10th of its kind in the surrounding area.

Barry Bahrami — the man behind San Diego Web Cam — explained on X, formerly known as Twitter, that new camera is nicknamed “Raven” in honor of one of SDWC’s moderators. This was decided by the anonymous donor who “provided significant funding” for the initiative.

“These cams would simply not exist without their support,” Bahrami wrote online. “And every single one of our volunteers, supporters, donors, and viewers who make all of this possible.”

Here’s a behind the scenes look at Sunday’s installation process:

The San Diego Bay East webcam is now live, SDWC announced. (Credit: @SanDiegoWebCam otherwise known as SDWC)

“The new camera offers a long-awaited view of much of the eastern side of the bay. I chose it for its prime location, and it makes perfect sense why Mike Hess put a brewery there,” Bahrami told FOX 5. “It’s a fantastic spot to relax and enjoy the view, and I am grateful that he is sharing it with our viewers.”

San Diego Web Cam was mentioned on FOX 5 just recently after Bahrami said the Naval Criminal Investigative Service asked him to remove the cameras due to “privacy concerns.” This came after his service captured a viral video showing a refit of the USS Pinckney as it crossed through the San Diego Bay.

Despite those alleged efforts, Bahrami told FOX 5 additional webcam views can be expected in the future.

“Starting work now on new another cam,” he said Sunday. “This one is going to knock your socks off!”