New vaccine site opens at USD

SAN DIEGO – A new COVID-19 vaccination site will open Tuesday morning at the University of San Diego.

The new walk-up site site is located in the 5400 block of Linda Vista Road and will be open from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

To receive the vaccine you have to make an appointment. According to the County of San Diego, vaccine recipients will be informed which vaccine they will receive when they sign up and schedule an appointment.

You can research appointment times and locations on the county website or MyTurn COVID-19 vaccine website.

