The future amphibious assault ship USS Tripoli (LHA 7) transits the Gulf of Mexico during builder’s trials held in July 15, 2019. (U.S. Navy photo courtesy of HII by Derek Fountain/Released)

PASCAGOULA, Miss. (AP) — The U.S. Navy’s newest large-deck amphibious assault ship has set sail from the site where it was built in Mississippi.

The USS Tripoli is carrying 1,000 sailors. It is heading to its homeport in San Diego.

The 45,000-ton ship was made at Ingalls Shipbuilding in Pascagoula and was recently commissioned there. Several people gathered Friday to watch it depart the Mississippi Gulf Coast.

The Tripoli will be the flagship of an Amphibious Ready Group for the Marine Corps.

Navy commissioned the USS Tripoli administratively, hoisting the commissioning pennant during a small ceremony as the ship transitioned into naval service, July 15.



Read more: https://t.co/7TRmUOSHq3 pic.twitter.com/yQK13JEena — U.S. Navy (@USNavy) July 16, 2020