New tips investigated in Maya Millete case

CHULA VISTA, Calif. — Investigators released an update Wednesday on their search for missing mom of three Maya Millete.

The Sept. 22 update, part of the Chula Vista Police Department’s twice monthly news releases on the case, provides few answers on where Maya could be. She has been missing since Jan. 7, when she disappeared from her family’s Paseo Los Gatos home.

Maya’s husband Larry Millete is the only person of interest so far in the case.

Since their last update on Sept. 9, Chula Vista police have conducted six new interviews, written two more search warrants and reviewed at least three new tips about Maya’s possible whereabouts.

CVPD said investigative efforts since Jan. 7 include:

Interviews with 85 individuals including family members, friends, neighbors and witnesses

66 search warrants for residences, vehicles, cellular and electronic devices, call detail records, financial records, social media and cloud data Search warrant served at Maya’s home on Jan. 23, 2021 Search warrant served at a Millete relatives’ home on April 1, 2021 Search warrant served at Maya’s home on May 7, 2021 Gun violence restraining order served on May 7, 2021 to Larry Millete Search warrant served at Maya’s home on July 1, 2021

Review of more than 128 tips on Maya’s possible location and reason for disappearance with tips coming from the local community and around the country. Most recent tips continue to include possible sightings of Maya in different areas of the country

Law enforcement searches in the area of east Chula Vista to include 500 Hunte Parkway

Anyone with information about Maya’s disappearance, no matter how small the detail, is asked to contact San Diego County Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477 or CVPD at 619-691-5151.