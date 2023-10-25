SAN DIEGO — The San Diego International Airport (SAN) is opening new entrances to Terminal 1 starting Friday.

The new entrances, located on N. Harbor Drive, will be available to both pedestrians and drivers, Nicole Hall with SAN said in a press release Wednesday.

New Terminal 1 Entrance Road (San Diego International Airport)

Drivers traveling westbound on N. Harbor Drive will notice a difference as the new Terminal 1 entrance comes up earlier for motorists than the previous one, according to airport officials. Pedestrians will use a new path that begins near the intersection of N. Harbor Drive and Harbor Island Drive.

“Drivers should slow down, watch for signage, and be prepared to share the road with construction vehicles,” Hall said.

Meanwhile, crews will continue to work on the New T1 Parking Plaza, a five-level structure that features 5,200 parking spaces. It is set to open in late 2024.

The changes are part of the airport’s plan to renovate Terminal 1 that began in Nov. 2021. Phase 1 of the New T1 is expected to finish in late summer 2025.